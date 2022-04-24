Fine Art: A new lease of life for once-loved treasures
Over 300 pieces of jewellery at every price point including some unredeemed pledges are for sale at Matthews’ Jewellery, Gold, Silver & Collectables Auction this week
Are there three sadder words in English than Pawnbrokers’ Unredeemed Pledges? At one time in their existence every single piece pawned had been treasured and admired before ending up on the sad shelf.
Give them a new lease of life by bidding at Matthews’ auction of 619 lots this week that include numerous unredeemed pledges. The over 300 pieces of jewellery offer virtually every precious and semi-precious stone ever mined with prices to...
