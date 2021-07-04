Exhibition events calendar and auction results

Until July 10: Red Stars and Variations; new works by Elizabeth Magill, Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com

Until July 15: What Do You Need?: an outdoor exhibition of works by Corban Walker; Diamond Square, 7 Gardiner Street Lower, Dublin 1; see dublincity.ie

Until July 16: The Human Animal; exhibition of works by David...