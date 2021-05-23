Exhibition events calendar and auction results
Your guide to upcoming online arts events over the next seven days
Until June 13: Andy Warhol and Keith Haring Exhibition; 30 ground-breaking works by the world’s favourite pop artists; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see: gormleys.ie
Until July 1: Mapping the Peripheral: Donald Teskey; by appointment: see: oliversearsgallery.com
Until October 10: 100 Lithographs: Dante’s Divine Comedy by Liam O Broin; The Coach House Gallery, Dublin Castle, also...
Up close and personal at Adam’s latest auction
Bidders will be able to see Paul Henry’s mountains and Yeats’s painting of the Dublin Waxworks in the flesh as in-person viewing returns to Adam’s
Stones immaculate at latest Matthews sale
From nine-carat Harley Davidson rings to Navajo silver and turquoise lipstick cases, there’s something for everyone at the upcoming auction on May 25
Yeats and Keating take pride of place at Whyte’s sale
Also on auction on May 31 are works by George Campbell and Tony O’Malley, and a surprising portrait of Markey Robinson
Fine Arts: China in your hand at Sheppard’s latest sale
The lots from Fortlands House include rare and delightful pieces from the Far East, both historic and modern