Fine Arts

Exhibition events calendar and auction results

Your guide to upcoming online arts events over the next seven days

Ros Drinkwater
23rd May, 2021
Exhibition events calendar and auction results
Andy Warhol’s Mickey Mouse screenprint is at Gormleys Fine Art

Until June 13: Andy Warhol and Keith Haring Exhibition; 30 ground-breaking works by the world’s favourite pop artists; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see: gormleys.ie

Until July 1: Mapping the Peripheral: Donald Teskey; by appointment: see: oliversearsgallery.com

Until October 10: 100 Lithographs: Dante’s Divine Comedy by Liam O Broin; The Coach House Gallery, Dublin Castle, also...

Currency
Business Post
Business Post

