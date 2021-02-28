Everything you could want under one roof at Victor Mee’s eclectic sale
An Edwardian display cabinet, an opium table and a Ghanaian carved headrest are just some of the items on offer
An upside to the pandemic is the amount of attic clearing out that’s gone on, creating a bonanza for antique auction houses.
In Victor Mee’s current online sale there is everything one might expect – furniture ranging from Irish Georgian to Art Deco to Mid Century – elegant dining tables, farmhouse kitchen tables, deep buttoned leather chesterfields and chairs of every description. Small low tables take their inspiration from the orient, hence a...
