Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

A birthstone that’s a cut above the rest at O’Reilly’s auction

A superb pair of antique diamond stud earrings are for sale for €12,000-€15,000 at the online sale this month

Ros Drinkwater
18th April, 2021
4
One of two stunning solitaire diamond rings on sale at O’Reilly’s Fine Art

This month O’Reilly’s focus is on what they rightly describe as “the king of all birthstones”, April’s birthstone, the diamond.

The ancients believed diamonds had magical powers. Some thought they were formed by lightning bolts, but they come not from the sky but 120 miles down in the depths of the earth, formed billions of years ago before being shot to the surface due to volcanic activity....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Regency, silver gilt, two-bottle wine trolley by London silversmith Benjamin Smith III, circa 1815-20, is one of the top lots at Sotheby’s

Silver linings at Sotheby’s New York sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago
With You by Didier Lourenco at Gormleys Fine Art

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago
Sketch for Dog’s Bay, Roundstone by Fergus O’Ryan has an estimate of €300-€500

O’Ryan travels light with vibrant depictions of warmer climes

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago
A set of six Figure 6 chairs and Prism round dining table by Joseph Walsh at Sheppards

Object of Desire: Joseph Walsh Figure 6 chairs and Prism round dining table

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1