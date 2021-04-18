A birthstone that’s a cut above the rest at O’Reilly’s auction
A superb pair of antique diamond stud earrings are for sale for €12,000-€15,000 at the online sale this month
This month O’Reilly’s focus is on what they rightly describe as “the king of all birthstones”, April’s birthstone, the diamond.
The ancients believed diamonds had magical powers. Some thought they were formed by lightning bolts, but they come not from the sky but 120 miles down in the depths of the earth, formed billions of years ago before being shot to the surface due to volcanic activity....
