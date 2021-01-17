Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Will the new Synch app change the face of Irish banking?

Eight years after Swish was launched onto the Swedish market, Synch, an Irish banks’ joint venture, is hoping for similar success with its platform here

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th January, 2021
Will the new Synch app change the face of Irish banking?
Payments service Synch’s founding members are AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland.

As December 2012 drew to a close, thousands of Irish bank staff faced into the new year, either with their jobs having been culled or knowing they soon would be. Scores of bank branches had closed, and rows continued over the payment of unsecured bondholders.

That year, the Central Bank of Ireland bought the shell of what was supposed to be Anglo Irish Bank’s new headquarters on Dublin’s North Quays; National Irish Bank’s retail business was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

On budget night last October, Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, said: “A deficit of €21.5 billion, or 6.2 per cent is currently projected for 2020.”

How to survive when tax and the Jurassic economy collide

Financial Services Tom Maguire 3 hours ago
Gabriel Makhlouf, Governer of the Central Bank

Mortgage rules raise doubts over shared equity housing scheme

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
Amigo Loans, a sub-prime lender, has been the subject of a complaints in the UK, with some complainants alleging that they were sold loans they could never afford to repay

Controversial British sub-prime lender insists that its Irish loans meet lending regulations

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
The Central Bank said renewing insurance customers “are paying significantly more than the expected cost of the policy”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: What is the delay in banning dual pricing from Irish insurance market?

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1