Sunday August 16, 2020
Starling’s plan to land in Ireland back on track after lockdown

The British digital bank is harvesting top executive talent to head its European headquarters after Brexit

16th August, 2020
Anne Boden, chief executive of Starling Bank. Picture: Getty

Starling Bank, the British digital challenger bank led by former AIB director Anne Boden, is setting up its European headquarters in Ireland and has resumed discussions with the Central Bank about an Irish banking licence after a hiatus during the pandemic.

It is also growing its Irish team, which now includes Peter Kearney, the former IBRC chief financial officer and former Permanent TSB chief operating officer, and Peter Rossiter, former risk officer with IBRC. Starling...

