Starling’s plan to land in Ireland back on track after lockdown

Starling Bank, the British digital challenger bank led by former AIB director Anne Boden, is setting up its European headquarters in Ireland and has resumed discussions with the Central Bank about an Irish banking licence after a hiatus during the pandemic.

It is also growing its Irish team, which now includes Peter Kearney, the former IBRC chief financial officer and former Permanent TSB chief operating officer, and Peter Rossiter, former risk officer with IBRC. Starling...