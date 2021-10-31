Subscribe Today
Revenue rockets to $780m at Goldman Sachs’s Dublin office

The Wall Street behemoth’s Irish office is responsible for investment fund manager duties for the group’s European domiciled funds

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
31st October, 2021
After Britain voted to leave the EU, Goldman Sachs bosses decided to move its operation to Dublin

Revenue at Goldman Sachs’s new Dublin office has grown to $780 million, three years after the financial giant selected the Irish capital as its post-Brexit home.

New accounts filed for Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Services Limited, which cover 2020, show the firm’s turnover increased from $655 million to $780 million in the space of a year.

Despite the large amounts of sales registered by the company, which was incorporated in 2018, its administrative expenses...

