Revenue rockets to $780m at Goldman Sachs’s Dublin office

Revenue at Goldman Sachs’s new Dublin office has grown to $780 million, three years after the financial giant selected the Irish capital as its post-Brexit home.

New accounts filed for Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Services Limited, which cover 2020, show the firm’s turnover increased from $655 million to $780 million in the space of a year.

Despite the large amounts of sales registered by the company, which was incorporated in 2018, its administrative expenses...