PIPs accuse Start Mortgages of ‘veiled intimidation’ over letters

Start Mortgages has been accused of “veiled intimidation” by a representative group of personal insolvency practitioners after the firm wrote to borrowers in recent weeks.

The retail credit firm wrote to borrowers at the end of September advising them that personal insolvency arrangements (PIA) may be suitable for dealing with their mortgage difficulties.

The correspondence included details of the government’s Abhaile scheme, which offers financial, legal and insolvency advice to borrowers free of...