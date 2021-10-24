PIPs accuse Start Mortgages of ‘veiled intimidation’ over letters
The retail credit firm wrote to borrowers last month advising them that personal insolvency arrangements may be suitable for dealing with mortgage difficulties
Start Mortgages has been accused of “veiled intimidation” by a representative group of personal insolvency practitioners after the firm wrote to borrowers in recent weeks.
The retail credit firm wrote to borrowers at the end of September advising them that personal insolvency arrangements (PIA) may be suitable for dealing with their mortgage difficulties.
The correspondence included details of the government’s Abhaile scheme, which offers financial, legal and insolvency advice to borrowers free of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Centre of excellence for sustainable finance to be launched this week
Announcement will be made today by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, as part of Climate Finance Week Ireland
Buying now and paying later is adding up to big business
BNPL finance services are not without their pitfalls, but they are becoming increasingly popular among the millennial cohort after being reinvented for the digital age
EML Payments sets aside €7m for Central Bank investigation into Prepaid Financial Services
Sum is a provision to cover costs and potential fines relating to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism concerns at Irish subsidiary of Australian fintech
Financial sector executives could be suspended for 30 months while being investigated
The new rule increasing the maximum suspension from six months is part of legislation to introduce tougher penalties for individual executives in the sector