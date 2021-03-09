Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Five key takeaways as finance committee questions Central Bank over Davy case

Central Bank’s director of financial conduct said it ‘put a seminal fine’ on the stockbroker

Donal MacNamee
9th March, 2021
Five key takeaways as finance committee questions Central Bank over Davy case
Derville Rowland, the Central Bank’s director of financial conduct, declined to confirm whether the regulator will take action against any of the individuals involved in the Davy case

The Central Bank has declined to reveal whether it will take action against individuals involved in the 2014 Davy market breaches, but has said that the case remains a “live supervisory issue” and “all options are being looked at”.

It has also said that it did not find any suspected criminal activity when investigating the case.

These were some of the most attention-grabbing details as Derville Rowland, the Central Bank’s director of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s former authoritarian president Islam Karimov: up to $300 million in corrupt payments to her were laundered through the IFSC in Dublin. Photo: Getty

Comment: Ireland is being used to launder the world’s dirty money and must take action

Financial Services John Devitt 14 hours ago
Goodbody staff bonuses will be unaffected by the 89 per cent tax on bonuses that has applied at AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB since the financial crash

Goodbody staff will still get bonuses as €135m takeover by AIB is approved

Financial Services Aiden Corkery 1 week ago
Davy ‘fell well below the standard required in meeting its regulatory obligations in relation to conflicts of interest and personal account dealing’, according to the Central Bank

Davy hit with record €4.1m fine for market breaches

Financial Services Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Bank of Ireland swung into a loss of €374 million in 2020, compared with a prior year profit of €748 million. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland to shutter a third of its branch network across the island

Financial Services Ian Guider 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1