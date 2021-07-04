Central Bank hired EY to assist with Prepaid Financial Services inquiry

The Central Bank of Ireland hired EY, the Big Four professional services firm, to assist with its investigation into anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism concerns at Prepaid Financial Services, the Business Post has learned.

The financial regulator raised concerns over the business regarding governance, risk and control frameworks as well as anti-money-laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing matters in May.

In a stock market announcement, EML Payments, its Australian parent company, said the Central Bank...