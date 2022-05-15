John Maguire on film: Tiny details combine to make An Cailín Ciúin a true classic

Last February, writer and director Colm Bairéad’s debut feature An Cailín Ciúin became the first Irish-language film to screen at the Berlin Film Festival and also the first to win an award: the Grand Prix in the Generation Plus strand for movies aimed at young audiences. The following month, it swept the board at the IFTAs, winning seven of the 11 categories for which it was nominated (the most ever collected by a single title)....