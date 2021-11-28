The Last Word with Paul Costelloe
The famed fashion designer on his most glamorous client ever, the best present he ever received, and his idea of the perfect Sunday
Paul Costelloe knows exactly what you should get yourself and your loved ones for Christmas this year. “That would be Jack & Jill candles,” the Irish designer says. “They’re designed by myself and my son William and available from jackandjill.ie.”
Jack & Jill’s Foundation, a registered charity, offers care and support to children with severe neurological development issues up to the age of four, and offers respite directly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Zeitgeist: How a family of fashion royalty tore itself apart
The stunning story of the Gucci empire’s downfall is laid bare in a new film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver
Anna Daly interview: ‘I always think nothing stays the same in the fast lane, and it shouldn't’
Once a familiar fixture on our early-morning TV screens, Anna Daly used the pandemic to re-evaluate her career choices. Her latest venture, an ethical clothing company, captures the zeitgeist of the ever-growing environmentally-conscious era
Coats to celebrate who we are
In her beautiful contemporary tailoring for women, Landskein designer Anna Guerin combines Irish heritage fabrics with a modern aesthetic