Subscribe Today
Log In

Fashion

The Last Word with Paul Costelloe

The famed fashion designer on his most glamorous client ever, the best present he ever received, and his idea of the perfect Sunday

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
28th November, 2021
The Last Word with Paul Costelloe
Paul Costelloe: ‘The thread running through my career has been the importance of using great materials with a unique Irish twist.’ Picture: Debbie Bragg

Paul Costelloe knows exactly what you should get yourself and your loved ones for Christmas this year. “That would be Jack & Jill candles,” the Irish designer says. “They’re designed by myself and my son William and available from jackandjill.ie.”

Jack & Jill’s Foundation, a registered charity, offers care and support to children with severe neurological development issues up to the age of four, and offers respite directly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Shelly Corkery: ‘Style and functionality are key focuses this year.’ Picture: Kieran Harnett

Interview: Shelly Corkery, fashion buying director for Brown Thomas

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani pictured in 1972: the couple were divorced in 1994 and a new film, House of Gucci, explores the murder of Maurizio by his estranged wife. Picture: Shutterstock

Zeitgeist: How a family of fashion royalty tore itself apart

Fashion Rose Mary Roche
Anna Daly: ‘If you\&#039;re not nervous before doing anything that really matters, then maybe it doesn\&#039;t matter to you at all.’ Picture: Lili Forberg

Anna Daly interview: ‘I always think nothing stays the same in the fast lane, and it shouldn't’

Fashion Mary Cate Smith
Juniper by The Landskein, double-breasted belted coat in 100% Irish twill weave, woven in Donegal, €795, available at Havana

Coats to celebrate who we are

Fashion Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1