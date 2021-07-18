Subscribe Today
Model agency hopes to put Ireland forward for fashion campaigns

The founders of Not Another Agency have launched an international arm to offer scouting, logistics and budgeting assistance, as well as creative personnel to attract designers to shoot campaigns in Irish destinations

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
18th July, 2021
Model agency hopes to put Ireland forward for fashion campaigns
Emma Fraser and Aislinn Lawlor of Not Another Agency have spent a year working on their new project, Not Another Intl, which aims to professionalise the industry in Ireland and bring in more lucrative business.

Not Another Agency, one of the country’s best-known modelling agencies, is launching an international arm aimed at promoting Ireland as a destination for the fashion production industry.

While Ireland has had its moments in high fashion’s glare, with a 2018 Vogue shoot featuring O’Neill’s sportswear and a Calvin Klein campaign shot on Silver Strand in Mayo, the industry here remains largely underdeveloped.

Emma Fraser and Aislinn Lawlor, who...

