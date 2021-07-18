Model agency hopes to put Ireland forward for fashion campaigns
The founders of Not Another Agency have launched an international arm to offer scouting, logistics and budgeting assistance, as well as creative personnel to attract designers to shoot campaigns in Irish destinations
Not Another Agency, one of the country’s best-known modelling agencies, is launching an international arm aimed at promoting Ireland as a destination for the fashion production industry.
While Ireland has had its moments in high fashion’s glare, with a 2018 Vogue shoot featuring O’Neill’s sportswear and a Calvin Klein campaign shot on Silver Strand in Mayo, the industry here remains largely underdeveloped.
Emma Fraser and Aislinn Lawlor, who...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine