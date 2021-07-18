Subscribe Today
Interview

Zero-tolerance needed for unruly fans, says Leicester boss Whelan

The Howth-born chief executive of the English Premier League club has sharply criticised the behaviour of some England fans at last Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
18th July, 2021
Zero-tolerance needed for unruly fans, says Leicester boss Whelan
Leicester City chief executive Susan Whelan: ‘The behaviour of some of the fans around Wembley was hugely disappointing’. Picture: Getty

There can be no tolerance in football for the type of behaviour engaged in by some England fans at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final, Susan Whelan, the Leicester City FC chief executive, has said.

The Dubliner has run the Premier League club for the last decade, and has overseen an era of both silverware and commercial success.

She is one of four senior businesswomen who have been newly-appointed to the board of the Ireland...

