Zero-tolerance needed for unruly fans, says Leicester boss Whelan
The Howth-born chief executive of the English Premier League club has sharply criticised the behaviour of some England fans at last Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley
There can be no tolerance in football for the type of behaviour engaged in by some England fans at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final, Susan Whelan, the Leicester City FC chief executive, has said.
The Dubliner has run the Premier League club for the last decade, and has overseen an era of both silverware and commercial success.
She is one of four senior businesswomen who have been newly-appointed to the board of the Ireland...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Michael McGrath interview: ‘If we have to change tack, we will’
The Minister for Public Expenditure says the strategy outlined in the government’s summer economic statement is achievable, despite the ongoing pressures of the pandemic
‘This is not a vendetta, it is our job’: the role of the Debenhams liquidators
The protests by former Debenhams workers have seen the stakes rise due to Garda intervention, while a liquidation of the British chain’s Irish operation has gathered pace. Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG say if a deal that worked for everybody could have been done, they would have made it happen
Niall Breslin interview: ‘I have felt rudderless for years’
The podcaster, musician and former judge on The Voice of Ireland has bought his first house on the back of a Spotify deal that has made a lasting impression on his listeners
Micheál Martin: ‘The pandemic has helped us to accelerate health reforms’
In an interview with the Business Post Taoiseach Micheál Martin offers hope on the vaccines, a shot in the arm to the health budget, and a dose of reality on his dealings with Fianna Fáil backbenchers – and Leo Varadkar