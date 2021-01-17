Subscribe Today
Interview

Introducing credit unions to the Revolut generation

Wellington IT has brought the lending institutions into the digital age, helping them appeal to first-time savers, according to managing director Declan Colfer

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
17th January, 2021
Introducing credit unions to the Revolut generation
Declan Colfer, managing director of Wellington IT, wants to make credit unions appealing to Revolut users. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Declan Colfer has a simple goal. He wants to make credit unions as appealing to users of Revolut as they are to those who have relied on the community institutions for decades.

The managing director of Wellington IT has been preparing for this challenge for two decades, and has access to a network of 400 other IT companies around the world through Volaris, the Irish company’s parent. The strange thing is that he nearly missed...

