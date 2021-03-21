Dr Kellie Adamson: ‘We have the background and the education behind us: we spent a lot of time making sure the device works’

Dr Kellie Adamson, the co-founder of the Dublin blood testing start-up Septec, has never met Elizabeth Holmes, but the American has still caused her plenty of headaches.

Holmes is facing fraud charges in the US connected with her role at Theranos, another blood testing start-up, after it was proven that the technology it was developing did not work. The scandal has been the subject of a best-selling book by John Carreyou, a popular podcast series...