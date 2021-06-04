Mairead McGuinness: ‘We are in difficult place with Brexit to be frank’
EU has been working ‘night and day to bring solutions not soundbites to the table’ and this has not been reciprocated by the UK, commissioner says
The effects of Brexit will be felt for many years, Mairead McGuinness has said.
“I think Brexit will never be done, I think it will be living with us for some time, we are in a difficult place at the moment, to be frank,” the EU commissioner for financial services, financial stability and capital markets union said.
Trust between the EU and Britain is damaged and efforts on the part of the EU...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: Soft sanctions have failed to deter Putin and his puppets
Last week’s state-sponsored highjacking of a Ryanir plane should be a wake-up call to the EU on the very real threats to our security
Lucinda Creighton: ‘Sofagate’ shows it’s time we clarify who speaks for Europe
Ursula von der Leyen’s indignation at being snubbed by the Turkish president and her own colleague, the President of the European Council, shows the need to have one clear recognisable leader for the EU
Government confident of avoiding tax reform to get share of EU €750bn fund
Ireland had been asked by Brussels to ‘step up action’ to tackle aggressive tax planning by multinationals before it could receive its €915m portion of the fund
Analysis: Will new EU law cause a chilling effect on future FDI into Ireland?
Three aspects of a new EU law that provides for screening of inward foreign direct investment are of particular consequence for Ireland