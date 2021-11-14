Subscribe Today
US data giant warns ‘power supply’ poses threat to its Irish operation

Equinix has expressed its concerns about the national grid’s stretched capacity in its latest set of financial results

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
14th November, 2021
Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland and Emerging Markets, Equinix. His firm have listed several risks that are faced in operating out of Ireland. Picture: John Ohle

“Power supply” is a principal risk to the Irish operation of one of the largest players in the data centre sector.

The warning was contained in Equinix’s latest set of financial results, and comes amid warnings that the country’s energy supply may not be able to meet demand this winter.

Eirgrid, the energy grid operator, has said the electricity system is stretched beyond capacity, while Energia, an energy provider,...

