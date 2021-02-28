Solar sell-back scheme bars half of Irish homes
State’s plan to incentivise switch to renewable energy could backfire if households with a poor BER rating are excluded, warns solar energy body
Hundreds of thousands of homeowners are set to be excluded from the government’s new household solar power scheme, it has been warned.
Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader and climate minister, is planning to introduce a microgeneration scheme by June that will allow householders to earn money by selling back excess energy generated by solar PV panels on their rooftops.
However, it has emerged that households will only qualify for it if they...
