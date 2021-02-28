Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Solar sell-back scheme bars half of Irish homes

State’s plan to incentivise switch to renewable energy could backfire if households with a poor BER rating are excluded, warns solar energy body

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th February, 2021
Solar sell-back scheme bars half of Irish homes
According to the CSO, 55 per cent of the 923,000 Irish homes assessed in the past decade have a BER of C or better

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners are set to be excluded from the government’s new household solar power scheme, it has been warned.

Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader and climate minister, is planning to introduce a microgeneration scheme by June that will allow householders to earn money by selling back excess energy generated by solar PV panels on their rooftops.

However, it has emerged that households will only qualify for it if they...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Government grants are available for up to 35 per cent of the cost of upgrading home energy efficiency

Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds

Energy Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
The amount the ESB can borrow is governed by legislation, and has only been increased on two previous occasions since its foundation

ESB doubles borrowing limit to €12bn to fund renewable energy switch

Energy Aiden Corkery 3 weeks ago
Sam Roch-Perks, managing director Simply Blue Energy with Val Cummins, operations and project director Picture: John Allen

Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company

Energy Daniel Murray 4 weeks ago
In 2019, the number of home energy upgrades or retrofits completed was 24,700, while in 2020 there were just 16,955 homes completed. Picture: Getty

State’s retrofitting programme output fell by 31% last year

Energy Daniel Murray 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1