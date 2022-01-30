Shannon LNG terminal can go ahead if planning is granted, Varadkar says
Government will not block controversial fracked gas project, despite it being contrary to policy, according to Tánaiste
Leo Varadkar has said the Shannon LNG terminal in Kerry will not be blocked by the government, and that if it can secure planning permission on its own terms, then it will go ahead, despite government policy.
Last week, the Business Post reported that Eamon Ryan had intervened directly in the planning application for Shannon LNG, a proposed gas import terminal in Kerry, telling An Bord Pleanála that it should not be permitted “under any...
