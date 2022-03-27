Renewable energy industry has ‘no confidence’ in government to deliver on targets
A letter sent by an industry body to Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has outlined how renewable energy projects are waiting well over a year for planning decisions to be made
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The renewable energy industry has “absolutely no confidence” that key state agencies can deliver the major infrastructural upgrades needed to decarbonise the economy.
In a letter sent last week to Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, Wind Energy Ireland (WEI), an industry body, outlined how renewable energy projects are waiting well over a year for a planning decision, which is more than three times the target deadline of 18 weeks set for strategic...
