Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

New report says national grid at highest risk of blackouts for years

Eirgrid’s winter outlook also says our electricity system will be operating at double the maximum safety threshold for potential loss of power

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
17th October, 2021
New report says national grid at highest risk of blackouts for years
The standard set by the CRU is for the LOLE not to exceed eight hours. This winter, the expectation is for 17.4 hours, according to Eirgrid.

Ireland’s electricity system will enter this winter at the highest risk of blackouts in many years, and will operate at double the maximum safety threshold for potential loss of power set by the regulator, according to a new report.

The winter outlook is published every autumn by Eirgrid, the electricity grid operator. It summarises the amount of power demand versus the projected availability of power generation over the five months from November to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Echelon’s data centre campus in Clondalkin in Dublin is set to be home to the €420 million European data centre hub of TikTok.

Data centre firm blames energy crisis on ‘lack of planning’

Energy Lorcan Allen 6 hours ago
Jim Gannon, the energy commissioner at the CRU

CRU: data centres that supply own power to be given priority

Energy Lorcan Allen 6 hours ago
These are critical times for renewable energy in Ireland, according to Paul Carson, the managing director at Strategic Power Projects

SPP partners with Gresham House to deliver 1GW of solar and battery storage projects

Energy Peter O'Dwyer 5 days ago
Arno Verbeek: ‘The government urgently needs to sort out its offshore wind policy in the next 12 months, or the industry will look elsewhere. If Ireland keeps on delaying and dithering, the developers will simply walk away like before.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Grid lock: ‘Ireland needs to sort out its offshore wind policy or the industry will look elsewhere’

Energy Lorcan Allen 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1