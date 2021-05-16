Natural gas plan ‘inappropriate’ until review
Plans for construction of US company’s controversial import base and power plant in Co Kerry have been halted pending an energy review
It would be “inappropriate” for any liquefied natural gas infrastructure to be built in Ireland until an energy review has been carried out, a top official at the Department of the Environment has told the Shannon LNG project.
The news comes as American energy company New Fortress Energy has resubmitted a planning application for its €500 million Shannon LNG import terminal and gas-fired power plant in Ballylongford, Co Kerry, after the former planning...
