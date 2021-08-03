Ireland’s retrofitting programme lags behind
The number of home energy efficiency upgrades is tracking lower than for pandemic-hit 2020
The number of homes using Ireland’s retrofitting programme continued to fall in the first half of 2021, having already decreased by 31 per cent last year.
The new figures released to the Business Post show the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of the year on home energy efficiency upgrades, with the number of upgrades completed falling even further than in 2020.
In 2019, the number of home energy upgrades or...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Greencoat to sell renewable electricity from Donegal wind farm
The listed renewable energy investment firm has signed a deal with electricity provider PrepayPower which will last for five years
ESB bids for Scottish offshore wind project
Energy company applied for multibillion-euro development just months after shelving plans for gas-fired power plants in Dublin
Ireland can lead push for greener data centres, Ryan says
Environment minister says country should be a test bed in decarbonising the digital industry
Bord na Móna returns to profit for first time in four years
The semi-state company reports pre-tax profits of €27.8 million after as it makes transition from peat harvesting to green energy