Ireland’s retrofitting programme lags behind

The number of home energy efficiency upgrades is tracking lower than for pandemic-hit 2020

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
3rd August, 2021
Ireland's retrofitting programme lags behind
Capital funding of €221 million was allocated to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland for retrofitting and upgrades this year, a more than 80 per cent increase on the 2020 funding. Picture: Getty

The number of homes using Ireland’s retrofitting programme continued to fall in the first half of 2021, having already decreased by 31 per cent last year.

The new figures released to the Business Post show the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of the year on home energy efficiency upgrades, with the number of upgrades completed falling even further than in 2020.

In 2019, the number of home energy upgrades or...

