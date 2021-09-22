‘Ireland will not hit its 2030 offshore wind targets’

Ireland is going to miss the targets it has set to deliver 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, the head of offshore renewables at SSE Energy has said.

Speaking at the 2021 Offshore Wind conference organised by industry group Wind Energy Ireland, Barry Kilcline, head of offshore wind at SSE Renewables, said delays in establishing a new planning structure for offshore wind projects and the postponement of the first offshore Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS)...