‘Ireland will not hit its 2030 offshore wind targets’
The head of offshore wind at SSE Renewables has told the 2021 Offshore Wind conference that Ireland will fail to deliver 5GW of offshore wind by 2030 due to delays in signing the Maritime Area Planning bill into law
Ireland is going to miss the targets it has set to deliver 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, the head of offshore renewables at SSE Energy has said.
Speaking at the 2021 Offshore Wind conference organised by industry group Wind Energy Ireland, Barry Kilcline, head of offshore wind at SSE Renewables, said delays in establishing a new planning structure for offshore wind projects and the postponement of the first offshore Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS)...
