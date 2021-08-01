Greencoat to sell renewable electricity from Donegal wind farm
The listed renewable energy investment firm has signed a deal with electricity provider PrepayPower which will last for five years
Greencoat Renewables, the listed renewable energy investment firm, has signed a multimillion-euro deal with PrepayPower, the electricity provider, to sell renewable electricity from its wind farm in Co Donegal.
Under the terms of the long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), PrepayPower will purchase renewable energy from Greencoat’s Beam Hill wind farm for the next five years. The price agreed was not disclosed.
The Beam Hill wind farm, which has an installed power capacity of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
ESB bids for Scottish offshore wind project
Energy company applied for multibillion-euro development just months after shelving plans for gas-fired power plants in Dublin
Ireland can lead push for greener data centres, Ryan says
Environment minister says country should be a test bed in decarbonising the digital industry
Bord na Móna returns to profit for first time in four years
The semi-state company reports pre-tax profits of €27.8 million after as it makes transition from peat harvesting to green energy
The nuclear option: Amid an energy supply deficit could small new-generation reactors work in Ireland?
It’s been a generation since the anti-nuclear protests at Carnsore Poin helped to scupper plans for a nuclear reactor in Ireland and made the production of nuclear energy here illegal. But times have changed and even Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says we should look at the nuclear options for sustainable power