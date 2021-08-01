Subscribe Today
Energy

Greencoat to sell renewable electricity from Donegal wind farm

The listed renewable energy investment firm has signed a deal with electricity provider PrepayPower which will last for five years

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
1st August, 2021
Greencoat to sell renewable electricity from Donegal wind farm
The Beam Hill wind farm, which has an installed power capacity of 14 megawatts (MW), is a so-called merchant wind farm. Picture: Getty

Greencoat Renewables, the listed renewable energy investment firm, has signed a multimillion-euro deal with PrepayPower, the electricity provider, to sell renewable electricity from its wind farm in Co Donegal.

Under the terms of the long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), PrepayPower will purchase renewable energy from Greencoat’s Beam Hill wind farm for the next five years. The price agreed was not disclosed.

The Beam Hill wind farm, which has an installed power capacity of...

