Data centre firm blames energy crisis on ‘lack of planning’

Echelon, the Irish data-centre company which has recently secured TikTok as a client, blames supply crisis on lack of investment and planning by the state

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
17th October, 2021
Echelon’s data centre campus in Clondalkin in Dublin is set to be home to the €420 million European data centre hub of TikTok.

The Irish company which has secured TikTok, the Chinese social media giant, for one of its data-centre schemes has blamed Ireland’s energy supply crisis on a lack of forward planning and investment by the state.

Echelon, which also claimed that data centres are part of the solution to the shortage in energy capacity, said that of the five main issues constraining the power grid this winter which were recently highlighted by Eirgrid, four...

