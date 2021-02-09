Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds

The business case for banks to offer “retrofit” energy upgrade loans is becoming increasingly clear, according to a new report.

Compiled by Irish consultancy Sustainability Works and funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the report analysed the financial barriers to the government’s aim of retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030 and installing 400,000 heat pumps by the same date.

Government grants are available for up to 35 per cent of the cost...