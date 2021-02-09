Subscribe Today
Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds

While grants are available for some of the cost of energy upgrades, it makes good business sense for lenders to remove the remaining barriers

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
9th February, 2021
Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds
Government grants are available for up to 35 per cent of the cost of upgrading home energy efficiency

The business case for banks to offer “retrofit” energy upgrade loans is becoming increasingly clear, according to a new report.

Compiled by Irish consultancy Sustainability Works and funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the report analysed the financial barriers to the government’s aim of retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030 and installing 400,000 heat pumps by the same date.

Government grants are available for up to 35 per cent of the cost...

