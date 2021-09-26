Australian solar firm invests €500k in move south of border
Having established itself in the North two years ago, Start Solar now plans to enter the market in the Republic, targeting mainly commercial clients
Start Solar, an Australian-based company, has invested €500,000 in an new expansion into the Irish market.
The company, which has been established in the Northern Irish market for two years, designs and installs solar panels for commercial office providers and also sells panels directly to the consumer market.
Solar plans to invest €500,000 in a move into the Republic, which would bring total investment in the island of Ireland up to €1 million.
