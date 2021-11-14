Airborne wind energy system to be trialled in Co Mayo
German firm RWE Renewables will construct test site for cutting-edge wind energy technology at Bangor Erris, to be ready for use early next year
An airborne wind energy system involving an aircraft-shaped device connected by a cable to a ground-based generator is set to be trialled in Mayo by a German company as part of a €12 million research project.
RWE Renewables, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy firms, is to commence construction of a test site for its early-stage airborne wind energy system at Bangor Erris. The test project is expected to be operational by early next year....
