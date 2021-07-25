Employers getting state supports must sign up to post jobs on new online labour exchange
Isme says subsidised bosses signing up to the online portal under a new government plan will still need to find people with the right skills
Employers will be required to sign up to the state’s online jobs service if they are getting state supports, under new government plans.
The move is aimed at increasing the number of jobs available for unemployed people on the state-run JobsIreland.ie website.
The site has a “job-matching” function which alerts unemployed people to jobs suitable to their skills and experience
