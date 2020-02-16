Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

When it comes to our economic future, who can we trust?

While Leo Varadkar asked voters to trust Fine Gael on the economy, the fact is that trust levels in Ireland are close to the bottom among EU countries. Business, however, is coming to the belief that it is necessary to be attuned to the needs of people and society

16th February, 2020
This trust paradox of economic growth on the one hand and a lack of belief in our institutions on the other, was laid bare at the ballot box

Throughout the Election 2020 campaign, Leo Varadkar asked the public to trust Fine Gael to protect Ireland’s strong economy. It was a reasonable basis on which to make a pitch. Trust in government and the other institutions that underpin our society – business, media and NGOs – should be surfing high on the wave of economic prosperity. Only, it isn’t.

The election outcome was probably the clearest indication yet that trust has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The vote for Sinn Féin was the dog that finally barked

Ireland’s economic growth model is politically unsustainable with the foreign direct investment regime creating a dynamic of winners and losers

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

Nash ‘actively considering’ running for Labour leadership

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is also thought to be interested, but Kelly may have a free run

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

The popular mood is for a government of real change

A government led by an alliance for change – including Sinn Féin, the Green Party and Social Democrats – offers a credible alternative to the failed politics of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Eoin Ó Broin | 3 hours ago