Fianna Fáil willing to step up action on housing in coalition deal with Fine Gael and Greens

Fianna Fáil is willing to increase the targets for affordable housing and build more cost rental units as part of a coalition deal with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The party had committed in its election manifesto to building 100,000 social and affordable homes within five years, and providing funding for 1,000 cost rental units.

But party sources said it was willing to “go further” in the talks to form a grand coalition, given...