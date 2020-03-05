Thursday March 5, 2020
Coronavirus creates unusual coalition on day two of Dáil

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin unite to reject calls for Oireachtas committee to deal with outbreak of Covid-19

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
5th March, 2020
A man wears a facemask at Dublin Airport’s arrivals hall. Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the government would consider “employment supports” for workers who were self-isolating. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

It was a Fine Gael-Sinn Féin coalition that won a minor coronavirus skirmish in the Dáil this afternoon.

This was only the second day for TDs to take their seats in the Dáil chamber, and it is set to be another two weeks before they will do so again.

The dominant issue was the coronavirus, with only some fleeting mentions of the fact that there is still no sign...

