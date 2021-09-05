How the Young Scientist expo has grown to become a hub for teenage tech prodigies

In a matter of months, Gregory Tarr has gone from an unknown teenage prodigy coding in his Bandon bedroom to a tech entrepreneur with backing from Sequoia Capital, one of the most revered venture capital firms in the world.

For his fifth and final entry to the BT Young Science & Technology Exhibition (BTYSE), Tarr designed software to detect “deep fake” videos.

Deep fake technology has the potential to wreak havoc as it...