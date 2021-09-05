Subscribe Today
Log In

Education

How the Young Scientist expo has grown to become a hub for teenage tech prodigies

The emphasis of the BT Young Science & Technology Exhibition has changed, just as the world has changed since the competition began in 1965. Winners are much more likely to go straight into setting up their own companies with funding from major investors, when once they might have moved into academic research

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
5th September, 2021
How the Young Scientist expo has grown to become a hub for teenage tech prodigies
Greg Tarr, chief executive of Interferex and winner of BT Young Scientist 2021, has backing from one of the most revered venture capital firms in the world. Picture: Bryan Meade

In a matter of months, Gregory Tarr has gone from an unknown teenage prodigy coding in his Bandon bedroom to a tech entrepreneur with backing from Sequoia Capital, one of the most revered venture capital firms in the world.

For his fifth and final entry to the BT Young Science & Technology Exhibition (BTYSE), Tarr designed software to detect “deep fake” videos.

Deep fake technology has the potential to wreak havoc as it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The reality is that scrapping third-level fees has been a boon to the middle classes’

John Walsh: Universities will fail without the reintroduction of fees

Education John Walsh 5 hours ago
Some students were getting up to €5,915 in their annual student grant, even though they could study from home

Government abandoned cutting PUP to ‘dual support’ students

Education Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
The department of education has said the curriculum is developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and the assessment of the curriculum is handled by the State Examinations Commission (SEC). Picture: iStock

Chinese language adviser plan ‘should be shelved’

Education Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
It has emerged that the Chinese government is paying for advisers to oversee parts of the Mandarin language curriculum for the Leaving Cert next year.

At least two foreign governments are paying for language advisers for Leaving Cert curriculum

Education Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1