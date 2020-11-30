Subscribe Today
HEA to get new powers to probe misuse of third-level funds

Minister for Higher Education also planning to ‘slim down’ boards of universities, which can have 40 members

Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 @obraonain
30th November, 2020
Simon Harris said he wanted the HEA to have the power to send investigators into universities and colleges if there was an issue of concern. Picture: Julien Behal

Simon Harris is preparing a new law to allow state investigators to be sent into universities and other third-level institutions accused of misusing public funds. He is also planning to “slim down” the boards of universities, which can have as many as 40 members.

The Minister for Higher Education told the Business Post that the new higher education bill would “beef up” the powers of the Higher Education Authority (HEA), which is responsible for...

