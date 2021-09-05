Government abandoned cutting PUP to ‘dual support’ students
The pandemic unemployment payment as well as the Student Universal Support Ireland grant was being paid to 7,000 students studying remotely, but the government backed off cutting their PUP for fear of a backlash
The government abandoned plans to cut off the pandemic unemployment payment to 7,000 students who were getting “dual support” from the state, the Business Post has learned.
These students were getting up to €5,915 in their annual student grant, even though they could study from home because all colleges were delivering lectures remotely.
Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) show that government officials were discussing plans to withdraw the...
