Ntma to sell another €750 million worth of bonds
Previous monthly auctions have been oversubscribed
The government has announced it is to sell another €750 million worth of bonds.
The National Treasury Management Agency (Ntma), the body tasked with managing national debt, has said it is to auction €750 million of Irish treasury bills this Thursday, September 16 with a settlement date of September 20.
Treasury bills are government bonds that have to be paid back in less than a year and are used to fill the gap between tax takes and...
