Ntma to sell another €750 million worth of bonds

Previous monthly auctions have been oversubscribed

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
13th September, 2021
Ntma to sell another €750 million worth of bonds
Treasury bills are government bonds that have to be paid back in less than a year and are used to fill the gap between tax takes and expenditure. Picture: Getty

The government has announced it is to sell another €750 million worth of bonds.

The National Treasury Management Agency (Ntma), the body tasked with managing national debt, has said it is to auction €750 million of Irish treasury bills this Thursday, September 16 with a settlement date of September 20.

Treasury bills are government bonds that have to be paid back in less than a year and are used to fill the gap between tax takes and...

