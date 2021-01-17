Subscribe Today
High stakes for Ireland as OECD seeks corporation tax reform

Paschal Donohoe published a complex document last week arguing that this country is not an ’anything goes’ tax haven. But will it have the desired effect?

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
17th January, 2021
High stakes for Ireland as OECD seeks corporation tax reform
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, has an uphill battle in convincing other countries that Ireland’s corporate tax regime is fair

Never underestimate just how tied up in the affairs of multinational companies Ireland’s international reputation is. Over Christmas, the decision by Facebook to wind up a number of its Irish companies and repatriate billions back to California, generated plenty of headlines in international media. It just so happens that these corporate entities are tied up in a case Facebook is involved in with the US tax authority.

In the ordinary course of events,...

