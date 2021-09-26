‘Luxury without the guilt’ in Dublin’s zero-carbon hotel
Wren Urban Nest, owned by the directors of recycling and waste management firm KeyWaste and operated by Moran Hospitality, was designed by BDP architects with the latest advanced technology so that it burns no fossil fuels and creates no local pollution
If you want to do your bit for planet Earth, you must stay at the Wren Urban Nest on Andrew’s Lane in Dublin.
Its scheduled opening last October was thwarted by the global pandemic, but the hotel’s single-minded pursuit of sustainability and eco-credential consciousness makes the arrival of this small but uber-smart hotel worth the wait.
Its exterior is modest, a curtain of brick at the entrance facade, not unlike a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cutting-edge design on the banks of the Lee
Two bespoke Cork projects by Fionuala Lennon of the award-winning Wilson Architecture are a sign of exciting things to come in office interior design
Interior design: Tight space needn’t cramp your kitchen’s style or efficiency
Design house Neptune knows that in small kitchens every cabinet or work surface must do its job efficiently to earn its keep
Ask the Designer: How can I put an island at the centre of a kitchen redesign?
You’re dicing with disaster if you don’t get your kitchen plan right from the start, Deirdre Duffy of Dee Design Studio tells our reader
Interview: Chupi Sweetman on the power of jewellery
While designing jewellery is Chupi Sweetman’s bread and butter, stories are her lifeblood