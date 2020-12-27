Keeping it regal: interiors trends for 2021
Planning a new-look home for the new year that’s fast approaching? Here are some upcoming trends to inspire you
Could the end of the year mean that you might be giving some thought to editing your home interiors with the changing of the guard so to speak?
For many, a new year means a fresh start. Now might be the ideal time to design, rebuild and create newness and brightness at home.
We spent most of the year in our homes, which might have given us more time to ponder what we like and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Raise a glass to the rise of the home bar
You can’t go to the pub to celebrate the festive season, but you can bring the pub to you
Interior design: Furniture that’s made to treasure
An eclectic career ultimately led Alex Willcock to co-create Maker&Son, a sustainably-made luxury furniture range. It is a labour of love in the truest sense
Get a handle on candles this Christmas
Creatives such as Arlene McIntyre and Natasha Rocca Devine are bringing out their own bespoke candles in time for the festive season
Interiors: Make your home the star of the show for Christmas
Whether you prefer to dazzle with white lights or to have an explosion of colour on your tree, the decorations you choose will make your house shine