Interiors: Step into spring with a dash of colour

As 2020 ended, the Pantone Color Institute announced its colour(s) of the year for 2021: Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Grey and Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating Yellow.

Selecting two colours for only the second time in 22 years, Pantone described the chosen yellow and grey as independent but complementary, representing a theme of unity and mutual support. The beauty of having two colours means you can experiment with the pairing, and really tailor them to suit your tastes. The...