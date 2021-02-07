Interiors: Step into spring with a dash of colour
Design expert Carol Anne Leyden explains how to make Pantone’s 2021 colours work in your space
As 2020 ended, the Pantone Color Institute announced its colour(s) of the year for 2021: Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Grey and Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating Yellow.
Selecting two colours for only the second time in 22 years, Pantone described the chosen yellow and grey as independent but complementary, representing a theme of unity and mutual support. The beauty of having two colours means you can experiment with the pairing, and really tailor them to suit your tastes. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Interiors: Bring out your true colours at home
Whether it needs a lick of paint or a complete transformation, decorating your home to suit your needs and tastes will change your life for the better
Interiors: Black is back for bathroom bliss
With people spending more time at home, many are taking a second look at their bathrooms and adding a bit of luxury
Steps to take when you want your garden to throw shapes
Topiary has a place in every garden whatever the style, contemporary or cottage and everything in between
Interiors: Compare and contrast to achieve the perfect balance
Amanda Pollard of Houzz UK tells us that the ‘grounding tones of grey mixed with uplifting yellow are the ideal balanced colour combination for our homes after a year of uncertainty’