Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Interiors: Step into spring with a dash of colour

Design expert Carol Anne Leyden explains how to make Pantone’s 2021 colours work in your space

Carol-Anne Leyden
7th February, 2021
9
Grey and yellow harmonise together to create a much-needed but subtle boost of cheer for every area of your home

As 2020 ended, the Pantone Color Institute announced its colour(s) of the year for 2021: Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Grey and Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating Yellow.

Selecting two colours for only the second time in 22 years, Pantone described the chosen yellow and grey as independent but complementary, representing a theme of unity and mutual support. The beauty of having two colours means you can experiment with the pairing, and really tailor them to suit your tastes. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

City residence: the design stays faithful to the style of the large period house, but injects a light-hearted side to it

Interiors: Bring out your true colours at home

Design Roisin Lafferty 6 hours ago
A Stockholm wall-hung vanity unit, €549, with slim counter-top basin in carbon black from the Atelier Collection

Interiors: Black is back for bathroom bliss

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Classical shapes such as cones and balls look good in any residential garden

Steps to take when you want your garden to throw shapes

Design Ali Rochford 1 week ago
Pops of bright yellow add a pop of colour to this grey sofa, marrying the 2021 Pantone colours ‘Ultimate Gray’ and ‘Illuminating’. Picture: Heather Merenda/Houzz

Interiors: Compare and contrast to achieve the perfect balance

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1