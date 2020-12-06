Festive dining al fresco
If your Christmas gatherings this year are likely to be outdoors, there is plenty you can do to make them cosy and bright
The Christmas table is a special feature of our festive celebrations: a central focus and an opportunity to create stylish, convivial surroundings for our friends and family.
And while indoor get-togethers might take a back seat this year, outdoor gatherings may prove to be a more flexible alternative, depending on restrictions.
Interior design house Neptune suggests using style, warmth and lighting to make this most unusual of seasons a magical one with an al fresco...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The holly and the ivy and the natural way to celebrate Christmas
Floral designer Hanna Heubach takes a simple, sustainable approach to Christmas decorating, and she gives Ali Rochford some tips on how to make the most of the nature on our doorsteps
Taking no time to become part of the furniture
Home interiors brand Oriana B is gearing up for a busy Christmas at its Irishtown showroom
A new Irish company that’s wild at hearth
The lifestyle brand Wildthings Interiors can give you ideas for a lively home revamp this Christmas
Architecture: When the past becomes a prologue to a long future
Award-winning Cork firm JCA Architects encourages its clients to see the opportunities rather than barriers when it comes to old buildings