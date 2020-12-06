Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Festive dining al fresco

If your Christmas gatherings this year are likely to be outdoors, there is plenty you can do to make them cosy and bright

Lily Peterken
6th December, 2020
4
The Christmas table is the central focus of our festive celebrations

The Christmas table is a special feature of our festive celebrations: a central focus and an opportunity to create stylish, convivial surroundings for our friends and family.

And while indoor get-togethers might take a back seat this year, outdoor gatherings may prove to be a more flexible alternative, depending on restrictions.

Interior design house Neptune suggests using style, warmth and lighting to make this most unusual of seasons a magical one with an al fresco...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Hanna Heubach settled in Co Cork 25 years ago and began growing flowers sustainably, long before it became trendy.

The holly and the ivy and the natural way to celebrate Christmas

Design Ali Rochford 4 hours ago
Oriana B sources original mid-century furniture from Denmark, Sweden, Britain and Italy

Taking no time to become part of the furniture

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
Husband and wife team Gerry and Paula Keogh launched Wildthings Interiors in October

A new Irish company that’s wild at hearth

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
St Patrick’s Bridge in Cork city was restored and is illuminated by its original gas lamps

Architecture: When the past becomes a prologue to a long future

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1