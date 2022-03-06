Designed to succeed: the women behind Ireland’s most stylish interiors

The global interior design market is estimated to be worth in excess of €110 billion. In Ireland, it’s a multimillion-euro business and it’s about much more than just making our homes, offices, restaurants, bars and hotels look good.

Interior design is about optimising space, be that in the residential, commercial or hospitality sectors. The space has to be aesthetically pleasing, functional, efficient and ultimately uplifting. If that isn’t enough to persuade...