The Great Resignation: Why are so many people quitting their jobs?
As the pandemic grinds on, more and more workers are re-evaluating their employment situations, and in many cases walking away. What does this huge shift in dynamics mean for the future of work?
When Róisín started a new job in the fintech industry in 2020, she knew from the start that something “wasn’t right”. The company’s atmosphere was toxic, and they weren’t set up for remote working.
“There was a week,” she says, “where I didn’t see anyone on Zoom, or have any contact with anyone else on my team.” Mismanagement and a lack of support for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: Pandemic casts its shadow over Christmas again
The virus has tried to steal Christmas again. But there is hope in the booster rollout and pleasure to be found in picking gifts for loved ones with the help of our luxury edition of the
Remake, remodel: meet the designers fashioning treasure from throwaways
A coterie of Irish makers who see possibility in discarded things are repurposing vintage finds and instilling them with a modern flair. They’re urging patrons to shop sustainably this Christmas
Appetite for Distraction
Our pick of this week’s best home entertainment, from podcasts to streamed TV
Autobibliography: Portrait of the artist as a young, angry and sensitive man
Rob Doyle’s new collection of short essays sees him ponder the impact that his favourite books have had on him down the years