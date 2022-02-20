Olympia Theatre to lose its famous red exterior in rebranding
The venue’s deal with Three Ireland will see its iconic frontage overhauled and painted grey
The Olympia Theatre’s famous red paint exterior is to exit stage left under new plans to rebrand the venue as 3Olympia Theatre.
Last year, it was announced the theatre would be rebranded under a new deal with Three Ireland, which will be the primary sponsor of the Olympia for eight years.
The arrangement will involve the front of the iconic Dublin theatre being overhauled. New plans submitted to Dublin City Council show that,...
