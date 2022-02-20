Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Olympia Theatre to lose its famous red exterior in rebranding

The venue’s deal with Three Ireland will see its iconic frontage overhauled and painted grey

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th February, 2022
Olympia Theatre to lose its famous red exterior in rebranding
Under new plans to rebrand, the Olympia Theatre’s famous red paint exterior will be a thing of the past. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Olympia Theatre’s famous red paint exterior is to exit stage left under new plans to rebrand the venue as 3Olympia Theatre.

Last year, it was announced the theatre would be rebranded under a new deal with Three Ireland, which will be the primary sponsor of the Olympia for eight years.

The arrangement will involve the front of the iconic Dublin theatre being overhauled. New plans submitted to Dublin City Council show that,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Vikings: Valhalla is set more than 100 years after the end of the long running Vikings series based on the Saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons (Netflix)

What to watch and listen to this week: Vikings: Valhalla begins on Netflix and Dermot Bannon is back with a new Room to Improve

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Olwen Foureré is formidable as Sally Hardesty in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Film studies: How the horror heroine turned into the ultimate survivor

Film Sarah Cleary
What happens when you fall in love? Our contributors tell their stories. Picture: iStock

First love can be magical, but it can also be excruciating. Here, our contributors deliver honest, heart-warming and sometimes painful stories about their experiences

Culture Rosemary Mac Cabe
Silverbacks: the band’s newly released album, Archive Material, is spiky, hyperactive, hook-laden and even better than its predecessor, Fad. Picture: Róisín Murphy O’Sullivan

Silverbacks interview: ‘We want to go out and play. We’re making up for lost time’

Culture Andrea Cleary

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1