Women report greater drop-off in wellbeing as a result of pandemic

Women are more likely to be infected with Covid-19 and have experienced “a greater decline in wellbeing” since the start of the pandemic, new research shows.

A working paper from the National Economic and Social Council (NESC), which advises the government on strategic policy issues, examined the role of gender in the impacts of Covid-19.

Men were more impacted by employment loss due to Covid-19 lockdowns, according to the research. A higher proportion...