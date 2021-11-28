Tony O’Brien: Blaming the unvaccinated for Covid-19 surge is tempting but dangerous

We are currently witnessing an emerging trend of seeking to blame the upsurge in Covid-19 infections in Europe on those who have not yet availed of the offer of a vaccine. It is tempting to do that, but we should be cautious.

This “othering” of the unvaccinated is further compounded by an increasing tendency to refer to the unvaccinated and “anti-vaxxers” in the same breath, as though they were synonymous, which they are not....