‘This could be huge’: how key figures realised the full extent of Covid-19

For many Irish people the realisation of the scale of the pandemic that was about to unfold was starting to take shape this time last year.

But for Cliona O’Farrelly, a professor of comparative immunology at Trinity College Dublin, it came 15 years ago when a small group of bioethicists gathered together on October 17, 2006 to prepare a plan.

“In 2006, we got a group talking and everybody said, you know, a pandemic will happen...