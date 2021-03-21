‘This could be huge’: how key figures realised the full extent of Covid-19
This time last year, most people had no idea of the coronavirus tidal wave that was about to hit us, but a handful of individuals realised the gravity of the situation straight away
For many Irish people the realisation of the scale of the pandemic that was about to unfold was starting to take shape this time last year.
But for Cliona O’Farrelly, a professor of comparative immunology at Trinity College Dublin, it came 15 years ago when a small group of bioethicists gathered together on October 17, 2006 to prepare a plan.
“In 2006, we got a group talking and everybody said, you know, a pandemic will happen...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
J&J on track to get 2.2m one-jab vaccines to Ireland
Senior executive Johan Van Hoof says disparate global production centres will ensure the rollout won’t be affected by any US export ban
Cathal Mac Coille: Proposed travel cert is not a vaccine passport and is fraught with risk
The EU green cert, for those who have been vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or tested negative, will miss many cases and will also create ethical and civil liberties issues
Stuck in no-man’s land as Covid cases remain stubbornly high
Experts say a slight uptick in social interactions has stalled the drop in case numbers, making the easing of restrictions in early April unlikely
AstraZeneca crisis proves short-lived
Some argue that Ireland’s prudence in suspending rollout over the blood clot issue will boost public confidence in vaccination. Others say it may cost lives